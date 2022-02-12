These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news of the death of Silvio Zammit, an entrepreneur and canvasser of John Dalli’s who was a key figure in the snus bribery scandal that led to Dalli’s resignation from the European Commission.

The newspaper also reports on a spike in child abductions in 2020, with lawyers saying COVID complications such as travel restrictions gave added impetus to parents in such situations.

The Malta Independent leads with news from the UK, where all COVID testing requirements for vaccinated travellers have been lifted. The newspaper also gives prominence to Zammit’s death.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to news that around 450 Air Malta workers have applied for alternative employment, as the national airline seeks to slash its workforce in half as part of a last-ditch restructuring plan.

In-Nazzjon writes that the government is leaving the private sector to shoulder the burden of FATF greylisting and reiterates a PN pledge to get Malta off the greylist within 90 days if elected into government.

The newspaper also leads with Air Malta workers saying they feel like they have been “discarded” after years of dedicated service, as the airline looks to move them on.