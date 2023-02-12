The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that PN leader Bernard Grech has told MPs that he is prepared to do whatever is best for the party and the country as PN strategists pin their hopes on Roberta Metsola taking over the leadership. The newspaper also reports that Friday's story effectively caused the Electrogas power plant to grind to a halt as the tanker supplying it with LNG had to be pulled away from its jetty for safety reasons.

MaltaToday says crime, for the first time, tops the Maltese people's concerns, according to a survey. It also reports that opaque ownership of Steward Healthcare, the company which runs some of Malta's hospitals, has been called into question by an influential financial research group in Deleware.

Illum reports that three of every 10 motorists tested fail breathalyser tests.

KullHadd said the crime rate is lower than it was 11 years ago.

Il-Mument says more healthcare professionals have expressed concern about government plans to amend the criminal law in a way which is seen as opening the door for abortion. The newspaper also looks ahead to the conclusion of the PN council meeting on Sunday with the theme - a policy of hope and confidence.

It-Torċa quotes the Central Bank as saying that temporary factors led to a drop in confidence within the construction sector.