The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says an internal police investigation into overtime abuse by the traffic squad has widened to include a number of other units in the force. In another story, the newspaper says Steward Health Care, the US healthcare company tasked with running three State hospitals, has spent the past two years trying to get to the bottom of its predecessor’s accounts, saying it is not here to “police” the sector.

The Malta Independent says that the whistleblower in the police overtime racket has claimed that officers collected protection money from contractors and transport firms.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying he believed in the politics of persuasion.

L-Orizzont says that the end of Dr Delia as leader of the Nationalist Party is near.