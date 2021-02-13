The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with remarks by the Superintendent for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, that COVID-19 vaccines are working as evidenced by fewer cases in old people's homes. It also reports how the police are investigating the leak of an explicit video, which led to a football coach to resign.

The Malta Independent quotes the judiciary's association saying more personnel are needed to improve efficiency in the law courts. It also reports that Malta has detected 38 cases of the UK variant of COVID-19.

l-orizzont leads with an interview with the foster mother of a young daughter who was allegedly abducted by her biological mother.

In-Nazzjon says that in the midst of a crisis in the property rentals sector and fears that people may be evicted, parliamentary secretary Roderick Galdes quoted an 11-year-old report when questioned.