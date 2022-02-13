The following are the top stories in some of Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela was involved in a property deal with a man recently charged with kidnapping and who police believe to be the mastermind of an organised crime group.

It also reports how Ħal Far farmers fear their land will be taken up for an airstrip for model aircraft.

MaltaToday says former tax chief Martin Gaerty travelled to Las Vegas in 2018 with two men who now stand accused of abduction and assault, including Christian Borg. It also reports that the party media stations owe ARMS €4.7 million.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that the American University of Malta made a loss of 3.3 million in 2020. It also quotes Labour deputy leader Daniel Micallef saying that the party has always shown that it is united, and it has not held talks with Joseph Muscat on a return to politics.

Il-Mument says Joseph Muscat's latest interview was another attack on Robert Abela. It also reports how income tax computations show the government is robbing the people.

It-Torċa says petrol prices in Malta are the cheapest in the eurozone.

Illum says Nationalist MP Joe Ellis has refused to resign, despite being told to by Bernard Grech amid fears of a repeat of a case similar to that of David Thake.

KullĦadd says Malta's economic recovery after COVID-19 is paster than the rest of the EU.