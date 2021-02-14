The following are the top stories in some of Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar took a €9000 cut in a property deal involving Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. The newspaper also reports that second-hand car importers have formed a new association in response to a “crisis” facing their sector after Brexit.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says former minister Edward Scicluna, who is on a €138,000 Central Bank package, will receive an additional €12,000 from the MFSA. The newspaper also quotes former prime minister Alfred Sant saying certain people in the construction industry need to be stopped from acting like cowboys.

Illum says Air Malta is losing €170,000 every day, according to finance minister Clyde Caruana.

Il-Mument highlights a protest over roadworks in Burmarrad on Saturday which also brought together farmers from other localities whose fields are being taken over for works. It also reports that the victims of COVID-19 in Malta have now reached 290.

KullHadd leads with a focus on 'unprecedented' investment in the justice sector as the government issues a call for four new judges. It also says Delia supporters are being sidelined in the Nationalist Party