The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that three of Malta's top filmmakers are threatening to quit Malta over poor tangible support for the industry. It also reports on a plea, made every year by florists, for the authorities to clamp down on street hawkers abusing a legal loophole to undercut them on special days.

The Malta Independent reports that the requirement for vaccine certificates for entry to many venues comes to an end today, as announced two weeks ago. It also reports that the Rugby Union will get control of two Marsa pitches through a management agreement

L-orizzont leads with an announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela that the government will pay for all medicines used by IVF patients, in line with a Budget commitment.

In-Nazzjon leads with a promise by Bernard Grech that a new PN government will help businesses. It also says the PN welcomed a government decision to pay for the medicines of IVF patients, pointing out that it had suggested this months ago.