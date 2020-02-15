These are the leading news stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reveals that a decorated sergeant is among seven police officers to quit over an overtime scandal. The sergeant has been named by colleagues as the coordinator of the racket.

The newspaper also reports that the EU has sent Malta an infringement notice warning the country about its lack of an air pollution plan.

The Malta Independent writes that police officers investigating the overtime racket were told to “sit on the file” when it was first submitted.

L-Orizzont writes that the Nationalist Party will be unveiling a reform package that will end up further weakening the party’s beleaguered leader, Adrian Delia.

The newspaper also writes that 40 blocks of social housing will be beautified in 2020.

In-Nazzjon writes that 114 migrants were brought to Malta on Friday.

The newspaper also reports on former home affairs minister Michael Farrugia, saying he knew of police overtime abuse but had passed the buck on the issue.