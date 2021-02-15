The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a blanket time extension announced by the Planning Authority in March has covered 20,000 permits. It also reports how Air Malta will run out of cash unless the European Commission approves state aid.

The Malta Independent says the government will adopt a phased approach to restart Malta air routes. It also reports how the prime minister said on Sunday that the summer months are expected to be difficult regarding migration.

In-Nazzjon reports that the PN is promising that should it be in government, it will reduce power tariffs for car charging by a fifth. It also quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that when the PN wins, Malta triumphs.

l-orizzont says the case where a fostered child under a protection order was abducted by her biological mother and taken out of the country was a first for Malta. The newspaper also focuses on the address by the prime minister on Sunday, saying the government will stick by its policy of honesty.