The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that health minister Chris Fearne has taken a stand against a yacht marina in Marsascala Bay, which falls within his electoral district. The newspaper also reports that a Maltese family in Kyiv is preparing its bags amid the fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Malta Independent quotes an NGO as saying that the Maltese armed forces had told a merchant ship not to rescue migrants in distress in Malta's search and rescue zone. It also reports that 14,362 final deeds of property sales were made last year.

In-Nazzjon says that members of the uniformed forces have welcomed PN proposals for improvement to their pension conditions. It also reports a PN press conference where 26 questions were asked about the prime minister's part in a deal involving a criminal.

L-orizzont says two men are being arraigned after the discovery of 34 kilos of cannabis. It also features comments by the justice minister about a new law against cyberbullying. In another story it reports that tourist arrivals rose last year over 2020.