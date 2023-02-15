The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Chamber of Architects has opened a disciplinary investigation into “completely outrageous” demolition works at Birkirkara that could lead to the suspension of the architect’s warrant.

It also reports that half of the 29 pedestrians who were killed in traffic accidents over the past five years were aged over 65, according to figures obtained from the police.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by Infrastructure Malta CEO IVan Falzon who told the newspaper that the damage to roads following last week's storm is "minimal", with 43 areas needing immediate maintenance.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that Malta is putting the prevention of the use of children in armed conflict on the agenda of the UN Security Council's briefing.

In-Nazzjon also features the demolition works at Birkirkara on its front page, while in a separate piece it reports on how a series of parliamentary questions on the LNG power station’s contribution to the energy grid last week, submitted by PN energy spokesperson Mark Anthony Sammut to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, have been left unanswered.

L-orizzont also reports on Malta's bid to put the prevention of the use of children in armed conflict on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

However, it leads its front page with an interview with the Civil Protection Department's Chief Assistance and Rescue Officer about his team's operation in Ukraine.