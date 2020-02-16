The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that investigators in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case are mulling their next move against Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of the prime minister.

The newspaper also reports that a new cash-for-passports scheme is likely to be launched later this year and applicants may be forced to spend more on the property they must buy or rent.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports on a 'witchhunt' as the police try to uncover the whistleblower who revealed corruption.

MaltaToday says PN leader Adrian Delia enjoys the support of 56.8 per cent of the Nationalist Party membership, according to its survey. A third of members feel he should resign, however. The newspaper also reports that Malta has run into problems in seeking EU funds for a gas pipeline from Sicily.

It-Torċa quotes former minister John Dalli saying the implosion in the PN started with Eddie Fenech Adami's departure.

Il-Mument quotes Adrian Delia saying the people deserve a better police corps. It also says Chris Cardona is expected to resign as PL deputy leader and as an MP.

KullĦadd says the PN is trying to hide the extent of its debts. It also says government spending on pensions and benefits to the elderly have risen by €264 million in seven years.

Illum reports that just 14% of the Maltese prefer to use route buses.