The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with a declaration by the deputy attorney general that more people could have been involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He made the statement while objecting to bail for two alleged hitmen.

Times of Malta also reports that the prime minister was quiet on Tuesday on a new deal which will see the American University of Malta handing back land given to it in Marsascala. He said however that the agreement will be tabled in parliament.

Both stories also feature on the front page of The Malta Independent.

l-orizzont reports that the General Workers Union has signed a new collective agreement for workers at Heritage Mata. It also reports that a new resources centre was inaugurated at Mcast on Tuesday.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a promise by Bernard Grech that a future PN government will not build a yacht marina in Marsascala. It also reports that 571 workers will leave Air Malta. The government has offered alternative public sector jobs.