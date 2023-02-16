The following are the stories on the front pages of Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta homes in on the fines imposed on companies owned by major developers Charles Polidano and Joseph Portelli over dangerous demolition work in Sta Venera. It also interviews the son of Lino Cauchi, who has described for the first time how his life was impacted by the murder of his father before he was born.

The Malta Independent quotes Foreign Minister Ian Borg saying the dire consequences of sea level rise are no longer rhetoric speech. He was speaking at a climate conference hosted by Malta as president of the UN Security Council. It also reports how the government described as a 'non-starter' a request by Steward Healthcare for a journalist to be investigated after a story about its ownership structure.

In-Nazzjon leads with a national conference on media reform, held on Wednesday, and reports that the government only moved due to international pressure.

L-orizzont in its main story quotes the GWU general secretary saying artificial intelligence will be an integral part of the jobs sector. It also says Malta is being increasingly seen as credible abroad.