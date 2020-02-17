The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how one in five children have reported online sex abuse. It also says that 'inaccurate' transcripts of recordings heard in the Daphne Caruana Galizia trial will have to be redrafted.

The Malta Independent says a victim support officer is to help train police officers. It also quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that the prime minister knew about the scandal in the police force, and still appointed former interior minister Michael Farrugia as a minister.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying a PN priority is to ensure that the police corps serves to protect the people. It also reports that former minister Chris Cardona defiantly attended the Labour general conference on Sunday, despite pressure on him to resign his post as deputy leader for party affairs.

L-orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying he wants results, not excuses, from the police. The newspaper also says some doubts have been raised about the validity of the election of Francis Zammit Dimech as PN general secretary.