The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon lead with the announcement on Tuesday that a case of the South African variant of COVID-19 has been found in Malta.

Times of Malta also reports that major dairy Benna had objected to having the traditional ġbejna protected across the EU.

The Malta Independent reports a sharp drop in workplace accidents last year.

MaltaToday says educators will start getting the COVID-19 jab from the end of the month.

l-orizzont says gays and trans people feel least threatened in Malta, according to an EU survey. It also says the use of vitamin D appears to significantly reduce death rates among COVID-19 patients.

In-Nazzjon says the prime minister has taken no action against Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar despite her involvement in a property sale with Yorgen Fenech.