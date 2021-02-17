The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.
Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon lead with the announcement on Tuesday that a case of the South African variant of COVID-19 has been found in Malta.
Times of Malta also reports that major dairy Benna had objected to having the traditional ġbejna protected across the EU.
The Malta Independent reports a sharp drop in workplace accidents last year.
MaltaToday says educators will start getting the COVID-19 jab from the end of the month.
l-orizzont says gays and trans people feel least threatened in Malta, according to an EU survey. It also says the use of vitamin D appears to significantly reduce death rates among COVID-19 patients.
In-Nazzjon says the prime minister has taken no action against Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar despite her involvement in a property sale with Yorgen Fenech.
