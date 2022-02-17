The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports remarks by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi in parliament that suspected money launderer Christian Borg used insiders at Transport Malta and LESA to erase up to €3 million in traffic contraventions that his car hire company owed.

Like the other newspapers Times of Malta also gives prominence to Wednesday's Marsa traffic tragedy.

The Malta Independent says there are more indications that Archbishop Scicluna is headed for a Vatican top post.

In-Nazzjon reports how it was revealed in Parliament that a member of Robert Abela's family was chauffered in a car belonging to Christian Borg, and says the prime minister has a lot of explaining to do.

L-orizzont leads with an account by parents who insist their child should not be made to change school because he is being bullied.