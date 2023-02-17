The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with energy minister Miriam Dalli's assurances that the government can keep the lights on should the offshore tanker supplying the Electrogas power station need to be disconnected in a prolonged storm.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Malta is the country with the highest rate of men amongst its population in Europe, with 52 per cent of the total population being male.

The Malta Independent also reports on the higher rate of men in Malta, while in a separate piece it reports that according to a policy and design guidance document issued for consultation by the Planning Authority, any proposed standalone crematoria must be located outside the development zone.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on how Malta Enterprise is reviewing more than 1,500 grants of the COVID-19 wage supplement for potential abuse.

It separately spoke to minibus drivers who are complaining of a €500 fine for those who park their vehicle in a white box and leave it unattended.

L-orizzont focuses on efforts by the UN security Council to send humanitarian aid to Syria, which was devastated by a earthquake nearly two weeks ago.