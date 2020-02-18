The following are the top stories in Maltese newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how an elderly Maltese man has been left stranded on a cruise ship in Cambodia amid a coronavirus scare. It also reports how the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry was given dossiers of attacks on the murdered journalist.

The Malta Independent quotes the government's head of communications telling the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry that journalists were not locked into a hall after a late-night press conference while the prime minister left the building. It also gives prominence to a statement in parliament by Health Minister Chris Fearne insisting there are no coronavirus cases in Malta.

In-Nazzjon also gives prominence to the evidence by head of government communications head Matthew Carbone.

L-orizzont, meanwhile, focuses on the testimony given to the same inquiry by its former editor, Josef Caruana, who later worked for the Office of the Prime Minister. He said he always observed the press law and acted cautiously. The newspaper also reports how a farmer has been convicted of keeping his animals in a bad state.