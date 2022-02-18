A decision to further ease COVID-19 measures features prominently on front-page headlines of Friday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta leads its Friday edition with news that Darren Debono it-Topo has been rearrested after he refused to name accomplices involved in a failed bank heist, despite having been granted a plea bargain deal.

The newspaper also reports on the easing of COVID-19 measures, writing that Health Minister Chris Fearne does not expect a fourth vaccine dose to be necessary.

The Malta Independent reports that Fearne has announced the easing of further COVID-19 rules, including restrictions concerning quarantine and mask-wearing.

The newspaper also reports Central Bank forecasts that inflation will rise to 2.7 per cent this year.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a court decision to stop attempts to delay a constitutional case filed by the Nationalist Party alleging bias in public broadcasting.

L-Orizzont leads with the decision to ease COVID restrictions, and also gives prominence coverage to news that 252 children have been born through IVF since the service started being offered at Mater Dei Hospital.