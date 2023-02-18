These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with HSBC’s confusing stance concerning home loan down payment requirements, with the bank first quietly changing its minimum requirement only to later tell investors it was updating its website to revert to offering loans against a 10% down payment, with a caveat.

The newspaper also reports that minister Ian Borg has welcomed a Transport Malta probe into a relative of his who faces harassment charges and who allegedly used his family ties to the minister to bully others into silence.

The Malta Independent reports that first-time buyers can apply for an annual cash grant as of next week. The newspaper also gives prominence to an annual drugs report, noting that nearly 2,000 people received addiction treatment in 2021.

L-Orizzont leads with “Another electoral promise fulfilled”, with its front page dominated by Robert Abela’s announcement that first-time buyers will be able to apply for a €1,000 a year cash grant as of next week.

In-Nazzjon writes that government aid for first-time buyers only amounts to €83 a month and that Robert Abela ‘has no valid solution’ to help young people get into the property market.

The newspaper also notes that carnival celebrations begin today and accused public broadcaster PBS of “taking every opportunity it can to help Labour”.