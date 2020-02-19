The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that a police officer was threatened in a witch hunt for the fraud whistleblower.

The Malta Independent says the Valletta police are being investigated over the police overtime fraud racket.

MaltaToday says the government and the opposition are at loggerheads over the method of appointment of the new police commissioner. The newspaper also quotes the CEO of HSBC Malta saying the government needs to provide evidence this year that it is fixing shortcomings.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Opposition leader Adrian Delia that the Opposition will continue its fight against corruption. It also reports former leader Simon Busuttil's last speech in parliament, leading with his comment that there is only one opposition, united in its fight against corruption.

L-orizzont gives prominence to comments by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri about Malta leading other countries in fintech.