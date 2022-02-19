These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report about both major parties’ push to get supporters to show up to this Sunday’s political rallies, as rumours about a potential March election continue to swirl.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news of a deadly storm that lashed across Europe, killing seven people on Friday.

The Malta Independent dedicates its leading image to musician Chris Scicluna, who died on Friday.

It leads with a report that Darren Debono it-Topo pleaded guilty to refusing to testify and will be sentenced on Monday. The newspaper also reports with prominence a declaration by PN MP Jason Azzopardi, saying that he has given police details about an alleged LESA racket involving Christian Borg, who faces criminal charges.

L-Orizzont leads with a report from an industrial tribunal that awarded a worker €7,500 for unfair dismissal, saying the pandemic could not be used as an excuse to lay people off.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that the COVID wage supplement for businesses has been extended to March.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN MP Azzopardi’s declaration concerning the alleged racket and also gives prominence to another party press conference in which candidates accused the government of “sheltering criminals”.