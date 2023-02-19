The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the police commissioner and attorney general are facing a claim for damages by two directors of a financial firm who have been charged with money laundering and other financial crimes in cases connected to Keith Schembri and Nexia BT.

In another story, the newspaper looks at the results of Malta’s population census and says Sliema has become almost as densely populated as Paris, which has more people per kilometre than any other city in Europe.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with an interview with a CPD officer returning from a rescue mission in Turkey following the earthquake which devastated a part of the country.

Malta Today says senior Nationalist MPs have stopped an anti-Bernard Grech petition but want Roberta Metsola to lead in party in the 2027 election.

Illum reports on the results of a survey it carried out which shows that the majority do not want any highrise buildings anywhere.

It -Torċa says Malta is supporting the prohibition of a veto in the UN Security Council in genocide and grievous cases.

Il-Mument says this will be another important week for the Nationalist Party as it awaits a court judgment on imbalance in public broadcasting and the sale of public hospitals to the private sector.

Kullħadd says that there are 100,000 people more than 2013 holding a full-time job.