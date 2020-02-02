The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how Nexia BT sat on the evaluation committee for the selection of the company running Maltese hospitals. It also reports about frustration within the PN as reform is delayed.

MaltaToday says Air Malta is expected to make an operating loss of €30 million. The newspaper also publishes an opinion survey showing that PN leader Adrian Delia has slumped to his worst ever rating while new prime minister Robert Abela rates highly in the polls.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says a mobile telephony company holds one year of data of the phone activity of former chief of staff Keith Schembri. The newspaper also underlines the plight of a mother whose baby was born with a rare condition.

It-Torċa leads with the positive rating for Malta given by DBRS. It also quotes the finance minister saying revenue will remain strong this year. In another story, the newspaper focuses on the exploitation of a worker from South America by a Maltese catering establishment. He ended up being deported after reporting the abuse.

Il-Mument leads with Saturday's press conference by PN leader Adrian Delia about the evaluation report that led to the Vitals hospital contract.

KullĦadd gives prominence to Prime Minister Robert Abela's presence at an EU leaders' meeting in Portugal about the forthcoming Budget. In other stories, the newspaper reports on the DBRS credit rating and concerns divisions about PN reforms.

Illum reports that according to its survey, 85 per cent of the Maltese oppose abortion. Those most in favour are young and have a tertiary education.