These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.



Times of Malta leads with news that PN general secretary Clyde Puli has tendered his resignation. It is the third major resignation within the party in less than two days.



The newspaper also reports that a National Audit Office investigation into a hospital privatisation deal will not be concluded until at least the end of 2020.



The Malta Independent also leads with news of Mr Puli’s resignation. The newspaper also gives prominence to news that the revamped Crafts Village in Ta’ Qali is expected to be inaugurated in the coming weeks.



In-Nazzjon reports on PN leader Adrian Delia’s interview with TV show Xarabank, highlighting his remarks that politicians are “there to serve”.

The newspaper also reports on Mr Puli’s decision to bow out, writing that he has “terminated his extension as general secretary of the PN”.



L-Orizzont gives prominence to the launch of a campaign by the General Workers Union to cut down on food waste.

In a secondary story, the newspaper reports on Mr Puli's resignation, saying the outgoing PN general secretary "vents after he resigns".