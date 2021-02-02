The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday. The front pages are dominated by evidence in court on Monday by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma in the compilation of evidence against two priests accused of sexual abuse of an altar boy.

Times of Malta reports that Mgr Teuma said he was shocked by the claims against the priests.

The Malta Independent says the Gozo bishop met the alleged sexual abuse victim 19 times.

l-orizzont quotes Teuma as saying he could no longer shoulder the burden of what he had been told by the alleged victim.

In-Nazzjon quotes Teuma saying he felt himself to be the father of both the alleged young victim of sexual abuse, and the two priests accused of committing the crime.

In other stories

Times of Malta reports that an alleged songbird smuggler was arrested in Italy while on his way to Malta.

The Malta Independent quotes Peter Agius, a former European Parliament election candidate, saying the Malta government should promote organic produce by buying more products.

l-orizzont recounts the story of a young woman who lost both her parents within two minutes to COVID-19.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying the PN is an alternative government that is in tune with the needs of SMEs.