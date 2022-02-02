The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Mata leads with remarks by the European Commissioner for Health that Malta’s decision to introduce vaccine certificate rules that differ from those laid out by the European Commission could lead to “fragmentation which weakens a common response to the crisis”.

It also reports that femicide is to become a crime. The story is also given prominence in Malta Today, The Malta Independent and L-orizzont.

The Malta Independent reports that 74 people died while COVID-positive last month, the fourth-worst month.

L-orizzont leads with remarks by Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo on the challenges ahead for Malta.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the PN's call for an account by the government of spending on the Malta Film Awards.