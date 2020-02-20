The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta in a report on proceedings before the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder inquiry, quotes Neville Gafa' the former envoy to the prime minister, saying that the murdered journalist had 'hurt him a lot'. The newspaper also reports how the government's internal audit department will investigate the police overtime system.

The Malta Independent quotes the president of the chamber of commerce saying there has to be a gap between the old and the new IIP (passport sales) schemes. The newspaper also quotes Neville Gafa telling the Caruana Galizia's inquiry that his posts about Daphne were a retaliation to what she wrote about him.

In-Nazzjon in its report on the inquiry proceedings says the close relationship between Gafa' and former chief of staff Keith Schembri became clear. It also reports how a Chamber of Commerce conference revealed the reputational damage caused to Malta.

l-orizzont quotes Neville Gafa explaining how his work stopped many migrants from coming to Malta.