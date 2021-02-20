These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that hospital delays are likely as more than 1,300 healthcare workers began union-ordered industrial action on Friday.

The newspaper also highlights the challenges MaltaPost and Customs are facing when handling UK mail, with Brexit confusing a situation already complicated by the pandemic.

The Malta Independent also leads with news of the healthcare workers’ industrial action, noting how UĦM is arguing that the government has not kept its word.

L-Orizzont writes that “hundreds” of social housing apartments will be completed by 2022. The newspaper also gives prominence to an interview with Fr Aaron Zahra about victims of sexual abuse.

In-Nazzjon writes that PN leader Bernard Grech visited various Gozitan businesses on Friday and that the party’s energy plans have been well-received.