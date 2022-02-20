The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says all eyes will be on Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday as he is widely expected to call a general election.

In another story, the newspaper says the alleged ringleader of a criminal group amassed more than €2.5 million worth of property by his mid-20s, using luxury cars as part payment.

The Malta Independent says that a bill amending the legal profession has been scrapped as the government and the opposition discuss changes.

Malta Today says that the American University of Malta will be relinquishing Żonqor for land at Smart City.

Illum says that a March 26 election has not yet been excluded.

It-Torċa quotes the secretary-general of the General Workers’ Union saying that the several new forms of employment should be regularised immediately.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that he will spend the people’s money for the benefit of the people.