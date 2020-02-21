The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the business tycoon accused of complicity in the murder plot of Daphne Caruana Galizia. In a sitting on Thursday, it emerged that middleman Melvin Theuma had told Mr Fenech that he believed “four others” were involved in the murder.

The newspaper also reports on how a 'security vulnerability' identified on the Ombudsman’s website allowed potential attackers to view complaints submitted by citizens.

The Malta Independent also refers to the possibility of other players in Ms Caruana Galizia's murder. In a separate article the newspaper says that its weekly online discussion programme called Indepth has been cancelled as PN leader Adrian Delia said he would not be interviewed on his party's situation.

In its report on the compilation of evidence against Mr Fenech, In-Nazzjon says that former chief of staff Keith Schembri will be asked to take the witness stand.

l-orizzont reports on how the government and the General Workers' Union agreed on the benefits of the new independent transport system project.