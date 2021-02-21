The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with Carmel Pace, the husband of Miriam Pace, who lost her life when their home collapsed in a construction accident last year. In another story, the newspaper says Parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar solicited help from 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech for a political survey in her district in 2019, once again indicating the close relationship between the pair.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the American University of Malta has been slapped with a €1.1 million garnishee order over a case filed against them by their former lawyer.

Malta Today says that according to the government, €100 million for a Gozo wind turbine are within reach.

Illum says a big head at Castille had sent a Whatsapp message to Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech towards the end of January 2019 telling him to go ahead with a story on Times of Malta or The Malta Independent.

It-Torċa says there has been a considerable increase in the number of suicides and self-harm incidents.

Il-Mument says an urgent meeting for Labour’s Parliamentary group is being held at Castille on Monday.

Kullħadd says a record amount of money was deposited in banks in 2020.