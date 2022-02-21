The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

All newspapers lead with news that the election is being held on March 26.

Times of Malta also reports that the government is refusing to say how many people were rescued in Maltese territorial waters, and how many were brought ashore or taken to Libya, despite being challenged in parliament four times in a month.

The Malta Independent meanwhile runs a teaser to an article featuring comments by the Muxar mayor who believes that Gozo has gone from lacking investment to being overtaken by development.