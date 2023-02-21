The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a group representing taxi drivers is lobbying to soften a law that has cost some of them a €500 fine for parking legally and going to the bathroom for a few minutes. The newspaper also reports that a bank client lost a large sum in a sophisticated scam that spoofed the bank's phone number.

The Malta Independent says the Chief Justice on Monday abstained from presiding over an appeal concerning the selection of the judge. The appeal was by Yorgen Fenech, who is awaiting trial for association in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also reports that the Chamber of Architects has issued guidelines about construction works close to megalithic temples.

In-Nazzjon, like most of the other newspapers, carries a picture of President Joe Biden during his surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday. It also reports that the PN on Monday marked the Day of Social Justice.

l-orizzont says Maltese migrants in New York fear losing their Maltese identity, but they still continue to speak Maltese well. It also says there has been a good uptake to the government scheme offering a grant every year for 10 years to first-time property buyers,