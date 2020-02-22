These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on Glenn Bedingfield’s testimony before a public inquiry on Friday, during which the Labour MP rejected claims that his blog fuelled hatred towards Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The newspaper also reports that tomato growers are threatening to cut their production unless they are paid a better price per kilo by kunserva producers.

The Malta Independent also leads with a report on Mr Bedingfield’s testimony, with the newspaper highlighting his defence of his blog as an “equal and opposite reaction” to Ms Caruana Galizia’s.

In a separate story, the newspaper says that the environment ministry has confirmed that Wasteserv will be taking up additional land in Magħtab.

In-Nazzjon leads with a news report heralding the start of carnival weekend. The newspaper also writes that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was also involved in a deal to privatise state hospitals.

L-Orizzont also leads with Mr Bedingfield's testimony, with its headline echoing his argument that his blog "gave a voice to those attacked by Caruana Galizia".

The newspaper also reports that homeless shelter YMCA had 886 cases referred to it throughout 2019.