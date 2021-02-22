These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta reveals that the police are dealing with an increasing number of reports of sexually explicit videos and pictures being leaked and shared without the person’s consent.

The newspaper also refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday said that Cabinet will meet on Monday (today) to discuss how to tackle housing injustices.

The Malta Independent carries a front page story on how a UN report links Malta with an operation to supply Libyan rebel commander Khalifa Hifter with military equipment

In a separate article, it reports that the government plans on turning a Ta' Qali site into a 500-vehicle car park.

L-Orizzont also reports on the Cabinet's meeting over housing injustices, while in a separate piece it reports that by 2050, a quarter of the Maltese population will be elderly.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to PN leader Bernard Grech's Sunday address to party supporters in which he pledged the party's commitment to quality jobs that paid well for Gozitans.