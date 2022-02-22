The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story on the launch of the parties’ electoral campaigns and the President’s call for honesty.

In another story, the newspaper says the local enforcement agency is refusing to say how many individuals have been fined by community officers for breaching quarantine regulations and admitted it could not enforce these rules.

The Malta Independent also leads with the electoral campaign saying the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader gave more details about their electoral pledges.

L-Orizzont leads with a survey which shows the Labour Party 13% ahead of the Nationalist Party.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Opposition leader saying the Nationalist Party is focused on the future and committed to regeneration.