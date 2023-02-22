The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how a shadow team is in place to take over the running of three public hospitals if a court terminates the government’s deal with Steward Healthcare.

Separately, the newspaper reports that two out of six assistant police commissioners have retired in the past two months amid concerns of pressure and poor working conditions among the corps.

The Malta Independent leads its front with an article on SOS Malta's first-hand account of the devastation in Turkey as a result of an earthquake two weeks ago.

In-Nazzjon reports again on the enforcement of a law that has cost some drivers of Y-plated vehicles a €500 fine for parking legally and going to the bathroom for a few minutes.

It also reports on the PN's moving of a parliamentary motion that asks for a "public and independent" inquiry into the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia.

L-orizzont reports on the government's launch of a public consultation on project supervisors. Separately, the newspaper also refers to comments by Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg about Malta's commitment to strengthen equal opportunities for all in day-to-day life.