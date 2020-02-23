The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar held two secret meetings with a close associate of the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination plot, which sources say could have jeopardised the entire case. In another story, the newspaper says Malta’s few remaining full-time farmers are living in constant fear that the island’s farming industry could soon cease to exist as extreme weather becomes the norm.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that former minister Chris Cardona’s telephone number was not listed on the murder suspects’ burner phones but an analysis is ongoing.

Malta Today interviews Neville Gafà who speaks on a secret pact with Libya to stop migrant boats before they exited Libyan waters.

Illum says that the Nationalist Party is more than €12 million in debt with the government.

It-Torċa says that new cases of sexual abuse by a priest in Gozo have been alleged.

Il-Mument says the Opposition is ready to work with the government to end the hospitals deal.