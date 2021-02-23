The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Planning Authority has “completely ignored” a request for a meeting made by all the mayors of Gozo over concerns that the island is being ruined by construction. In another story, the newspaper says Malta has been holding diplomatic talks with Libya after Prime Minister Elect Abdul Dabaiba said he would not meet Robert Abela until Malta “starts to show respect”.

The Malta Independent quotes the Chamber of Architects saying that construction industry reforms are being drafted without sincere consultation with experts.

L-Orizzont says that €7 million have been spent on the embellishment of housing estates.

In-Nazzjon leads with the resignation of two senior officials from the Office of the Prime Minister.