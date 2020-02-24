These are the leading stories in local newspapers on February 24 2020.

Times of Malta reports on how all travellers arriving in Malta will be screened by thermal cameras after three deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported in Italy. The newspaper also reports how a secretly negotiated migration pact with Libya could be off, as the troubled North African state has ordered a halt to sea rescue operations.

The Malta Independent leads a report on how an application to turn a former hotel in some 175 apartments in Qawra, will be heard on this week.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying he is optimistic that Malta will get a fair deal in the next EU Budget.

In-Nazzjon leads with details of Pope Francis’ planned visit to Malta later this year. The paper has confirmed that the Pope will be on the island for two days.