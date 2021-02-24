All newspapers today lead with Tuesday’s developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.
Times of Malta says Vince Muscat has been given a 15-year jail term after admitting to the murder.
The Malta Independent says that Muscat, known as il-koħħu, has pleaded guilty and has been given a 15-year jail term.
Malta Today says il-koħħu has pleaded guilty and the suspected bomb suppliers have been arrested.
L-Orizzont says Muscat gets 15 years after he admitted to killing Caruana Galizia.
In-Nazzjon says il-koħħu has been jailed 15-years after admitting to Caruana Galizia’s murder.
