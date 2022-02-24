The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says former prime minister Joseph Muscat has been endorsing Labour Party candidates and making appearances at fringe political events.

In another story, it quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that a Nationalist government will introduce a system that will give a second chance to motorists who get a traffic ticket.

The Malta Independent leads with the Prime Minister’s statement that Labour will respect any decision taken by the courts on the Steward concession.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers Union is involved in a number of European projects.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN leader saying that a new Nationalist government will change the local enforcement system to one that will improve one’s civic sense.