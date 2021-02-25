The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers

Times of Malta leads with the Police Commissioner’s press conference on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder during which he said the police believe every suspect involved has been caught. In another story, the newspaper quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying that perspex shields will no longer separate residents from visitors at care homes for the elderly with a high rate of vaccination.

The Malta Independent leads with Fearne saying that bars are to remain closed but measures at elderly care homes are to be eased.

L-Orizzont says four people were arraigned on Wednesday night charged with the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop. It says two were also involved in the Caruana Galizia murder.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the arraignment related to the two murders.