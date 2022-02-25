The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta dedicates its front page to the situation in Ukraine with a full-page photo of a wounded woman outside a hospital. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives.

The Malta Independent also leads with Russia’s attack on Ukraine saying that this has shattered European peace.

L-Orizzont leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s comment on the aggression in Ukraine.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s launch of its electoral manifesto saying it includes more than 500 proposals.