All main newspapers on Saturday lead with the news that a court annulled the controversial hospitals' privatisation deal originally signed with Vitals, declaring it to be “fraudulent”, and ordered that St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals be returned to the government within three months.

The same court on Friday also condemned Steward Health Care, which took over the hospitals' concession from Vitals, as having intended to “unjustly enrich itself at the expense of citizens” and engaging in “possibly criminal behaviour”.

Separately, L-orizzont also published comments by Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia about recent changes to the traffic contravention system which he said will start being implemented in the coming weeks.