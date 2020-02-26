Concern about COVID-19 fills the front pages of Wednesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes the health authorities saying Malta is well prepared in the event of the coronavirus spreading to the country, after concerns sparked panic buying at supermarkets and pharmacies.

The Malta Independent also quotes the health authorities saying that the coronavirus is new but not scary.

In-Nazzjon says that concern about the coronavirus has started to be felt in Malta.

L-Orizzont quotes the health authorities saying that all action necessary is being taken regarding the coronavirus.

In other stories, Times of Malta says rebel Nationalist Party MPs have ditched a plan which would have seen Adrian Delia removed from his constitutional role as Opposition leader despite remaining at the helm of the party.

Malta Today says the one time CEO of Vitals had paid himself a €5 million bonus.