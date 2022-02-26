The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with updates on the war in Ukraine as Ukrainian forces fought off Russian troops in the capital Kiev.

It also reports that former prime minister Joseph Muscat will spend the day on the Labour campaign trail, having been absent from any headline party activities so far.

The Malta Independent also focuses on the Ukraine crisis, along with European Parliament president Roberta Metsola's call for 'golden passport' loopholes to be shut in response.

L-Orizzont leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela's pledge that energy prices will remain stable despite the conflict.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech's calls for Malta to end the sale of passports to Russian nationals immediately,