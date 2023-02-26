The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how one of the convicted murderers of Daphne Caruana Galizia was escorted out of prison for a baptism party and was allowed to mingle with friends. It also reports how Friday's hospitals court judgment has re-ignited tensions between Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela,

MaltaToday says the government will not appeal Friday's hospitals court judgement and is bracing for political fallout.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says road accidents are one factor pushing up insurance premia. It also reports that development planning should be made through masterplans, not on a case-by-case basis, according to the president of the chamber of architects.

It-Torċa quotes the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation, Keith Azzopardi Tanti, saying Malta wants to create new economic areas. Azzopardi Tanti has just returned from a visit to the Gulf.

Illum leads with reactions to Friday's court verdict nullifying the government's hospitals privatisation deal. The headline is: 'They have stolen more than enough from us.'

KullĦadd says the number of people whose salary is higher than the average has doubled.